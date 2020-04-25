VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $468,533.54 and approximately $21,009.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

