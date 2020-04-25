VULCANO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $54,693.62 and approximately $198.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001304 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

