Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $6,926.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,932,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,552,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

