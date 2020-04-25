Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.