Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 5.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.