Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

