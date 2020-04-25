Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.