Waltonchain Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.02579023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,283 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, DragonEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Huobi, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, COSS, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

