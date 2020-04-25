Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

