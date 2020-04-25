Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Cut by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of WM stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

