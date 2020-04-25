Waves (WAVES) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.29 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013538 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Gate.io, Exrates and HitBTC. Waves has a total market cap of $103.79 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005715 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,763,442 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, COSS, Bitbns, OKEx, Exmo, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Binance, HitBTC, Kuna, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Coinbe, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, YoBit, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.