Wavesbet Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $73,744.93 and approximately $23,839.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.02550087 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010832 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

