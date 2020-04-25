WavesGo Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 142.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 142.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a market cap of $137,849.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,083,468 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

