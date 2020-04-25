WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

