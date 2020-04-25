Webchain Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, RaisEX, EscoDEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00803922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, RaisEX, EscoDEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC and ChaoEX . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.