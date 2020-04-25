Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Position Decreased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147,461 shares during the period. Weibo comprises approximately 4.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Weibo worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Weibo by 2,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $20,448,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $12,706,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.49. 739,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,652. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

