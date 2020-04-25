Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

WFC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

