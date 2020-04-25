Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE WDO traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 893,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$11.06.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7851372 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.