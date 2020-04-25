West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

