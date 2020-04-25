WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 512.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 512.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $6,496.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, EXX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

