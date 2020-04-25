Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

