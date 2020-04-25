Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,355 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $739,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. 847,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

