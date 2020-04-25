William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yeti by 70.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yeti by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 53.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 18.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yeti by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

