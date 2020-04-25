WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.65 Million

Equities analysts expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $261.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the highest is $267.00 million. WillScot reported sales of $255.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

