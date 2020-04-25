WinCash Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $32,665.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00030278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

