Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $121,620.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Liqui and Gate.io. Wings has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $121,620.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

