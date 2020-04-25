WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.