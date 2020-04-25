WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.11 ($2.84).

MRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 231 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.44. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.50 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 4.84 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.93. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.