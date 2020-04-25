World Asset Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

