World Asset Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.23. 1,331,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

