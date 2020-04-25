World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,550 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $81.43. 7,309,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

