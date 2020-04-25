World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

