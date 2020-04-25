World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,190 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.4% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 161,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 43,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. 2,162,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

