World Asset Management Inc Sells 113,096 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 113,096 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 19,187,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,669,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

