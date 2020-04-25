World Asset Management Inc Sells 12,810 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

