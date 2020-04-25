World Asset Management Inc Sells 13,865 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

COST traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.55. 2,019,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

