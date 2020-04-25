World Asset Management Inc Sells 159,531 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,531 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 876,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,083 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 3,614,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,732,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 517,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 47,625,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

