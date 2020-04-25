World Asset Management Inc Sells 28,099 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,712,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

