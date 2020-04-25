World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,731 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.94. 1,410,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

