World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,125 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,385. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

