Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $7,620.65 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $244,204.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $7,620.65 or 1.00562420 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00041517 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,070 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

