XMax Market Cap Achieves $7.01 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, HADAX and CryptoBridge. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $609,834.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.04505537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,623,412,831 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, Graviex, ABCC, CryptoBridge, DDEX, Coinrail, OTCBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.