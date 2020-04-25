YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $821,191.40 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $821,191.40 and $1,642.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

