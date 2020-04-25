YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $14.73 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $11.20 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

