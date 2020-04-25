Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $332,575. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $8,012,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $424.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

