Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.33. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

CPT stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

