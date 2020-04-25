Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $73,988,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 114,376 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

