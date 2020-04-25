Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $392.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

