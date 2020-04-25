Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $421,784,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $25.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

