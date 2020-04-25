Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.12. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

MDT stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

